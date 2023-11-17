Take a look at the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (3-7), which currently includes six players listed (including Terry Rozier), as the Hornets ready for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Hornets are coming off of a 111-105 loss to the Heat in their last game on Tuesday. In the Hornets' loss, P.J. Washington led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding six rebounds and one assist).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Bouknight SG Out Knee Brandon Miller SF Questionable Ankle 17.3 6.0 2.0 Gordon Hayward SF Questionable Hamstring 14.7 5.7 5.3 Terry Rozier PG Out Groin 22.3 3.7 5.3 Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Chris Livingston: Out (Ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out (Rest), Jae Crowder: Out (Groin), MarJon Beauchamp: Questionable (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSWI

BSSE and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.