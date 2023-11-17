Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Mitchell, in his previous game (November 15 win against the Trail Blazers), put up 34 points, six rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Mitchell, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-108)

Over 29.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)

Over 4.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-104)

Over 5.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pistons gave up 118.5 points per game last year, 27th in the league.

On the glass, the Pistons conceded 44.7 rebounds per game last season, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pistons were ranked 18th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 25.8 per game.

The Pistons conceded 12 made 3-pointers per game last year, ninth in the league in that category.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 24 20 3 4 2 1 2 11/27/2022 39 32 5 1 2 0 1

