The Detroit Pistons (2-10) hope to stop a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) on November 17, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSOH and BSDET.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 3-3 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at ninth.

The Cavaliers record 110.5 points per game, just 4.7 fewer points than the 115.2 the Pistons give up.

When Cleveland scores more than 115.2 points, it is 1-3.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Cavaliers are averaging 7.1 fewer points per game (106) than they are in road games (113.1).

Defensively Cleveland has been better at home this season, giving up 111.5 points per game, compared to 112.6 in away games.

The Cavaliers are making 11.3 treys per game with a 29.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.4 fewer threes and 6.3% points worse than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.7, 36.1%).

