The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4) are welcoming in the Detroit Pistons (2-4) for a contest between Central Division rivals at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSOH, BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley puts up 19.0 points, 2.3 assists and 11.7 boards per game.

Donovan Mitchell posts 35.0 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 4.0 made treys per game.

Max Strus averages 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown with 4.3 made treys per game (fourth in league).

Caris LeVert averages 19.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 boards.

Isaac Okoro averages 13.0 points, 3.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren puts up 18.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Pistons.

Cade Cunningham is putting up 22.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. He's making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Ausar Thompson gives the Pistons 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

The Pistons are receiving 14.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart this year.

The Pistons are getting 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Alec Burks this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Pistons 105.7 Points Avg. 110.0 110.8 Points Allowed Avg. 110.5 44.3% Field Goal % 45.5% 32.7% Three Point % 38.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.