West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cabell County This Week
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Cabell County, West Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabell County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Bridgeport High School at Cabell Midland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: TBD, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Spring Mills High School at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: TBD, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
