West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you reside in Berkeley County, West Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Berkeley County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Jefferson High School at Martinsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Martinsburg, WV
- Conference: Eastern Panhandle
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.