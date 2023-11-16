In the upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Vinnie Hinostroza to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza stats and insights

Hinostroza has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Hinostroza has no points on the power play.

Hinostroza averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

