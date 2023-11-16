Can we anticipate Sidney Crosby finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Crosby stats and insights

  • In seven of 14 games this season, Crosby has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
  • On the power play, Crosby has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 18.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 4 3 1 17:30 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:34 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 2 1 1 19:47 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:26 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:05 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 2 1 1 18:36 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:08 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.