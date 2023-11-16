Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 16?
Can we anticipate Sidney Crosby finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Crosby stats and insights
- In seven of 14 games this season, Crosby has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
- On the power play, Crosby has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 18.9% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Crosby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|4
|3
|1
|17:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|19:47
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|18:26
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:09
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|23:05
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|18:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:08
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 4-2
Penguins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
