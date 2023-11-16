Can we anticipate Sidney Crosby finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Crosby stats and insights

In seven of 14 games this season, Crosby has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

On the power play, Crosby has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 18.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 4 3 1 17:30 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:34 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 2 1 1 19:47 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:26 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:05 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 2 1 1 18:36 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:08 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.