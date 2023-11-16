For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Graves a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Graves stats and insights

  • Graves is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • Graves has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 54 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Graves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 21:44 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:10 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:18 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:56 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.