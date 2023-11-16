Reilly Smith and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Smith in that upcoming Penguins-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Reilly Smith vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Smith has averaged 15:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In four of 14 games this year Smith has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Smith has a point in seven games this year (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

In five of 14 games this season, Smith has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Smith has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Smith has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Smith Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 54 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 2 12 Points 1 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.