For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Radim Zohorna a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zohorna stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Zohorna has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.