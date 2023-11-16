The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-6, riding a five-game winning streak) host the New Jersey Devils (7-6-1, losers of three straight). The game on Thursday, November 16 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-150) Devils (+125) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won five of their 10 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a record of 4-3 (winning 57.1%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Penguins a 60.0% chance to win.

Pittsburgh and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in seven of 14 games this season.

Penguins vs Devils Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs. Devils Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 51 (9th) Goals 51 (9th) 37 (6th) Goals Allowed 54 (26th) 7 (25th) Power Play Goals 22 (1st) 7 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (17th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Pittsburgh has gone 6-4-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Pittsburgh went over in four of its past 10 contests.

The Penguins and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.

The Penguins offense's 51 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the best units in NHL play, conceding 37 goals to rank sixth.

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +14.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.