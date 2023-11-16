Penguins vs. Devils November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and the New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt are two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins vs. Devils Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Penguins (-150)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,MSG,SportsNet PT
Penguins Players to Watch
- Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (19 points), via put up 10 goals and nine assists.
- Jake Guentzel has chipped in with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists).
- Evgeni Malkin has posted eight goals and nine assists for Pittsburgh.
- Alex Nedeljkovic (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .900% save percentage ranks 39th in the NHL.
Devils Players to Watch
- New Jersey's Bratt has totaled 13 assists and seven goals in 14 games. That's good for 20 points.
- With 20 total points (1.4 per game), including five goals and 15 assists through 10 contests, Jack Hughes is pivotal for New Jersey's attack.
- This season, New Jersey's Tyler Toffoli has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) this season.
- In the crease, New Jersey's Akira Schmid is 1-3-1 this season, amassing 138 saves and allowing 18 goals (3.5 goals against average) with an .885 save percentage (53rd in the league).
Penguins vs. Devils Stat Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|6th
|3.64
|Goals Scored
|3.64
|6th
|7th
|2.64
|Goals Allowed
|3.86
|30th
|1st
|35.3
|Shots
|32.6
|9th
|13th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|17th
|22nd
|17.95%
|Power Play %
|38.6%
|1st
|10th
|84.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.47%
|20th
