The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-6) have -150 moneyline odds to win when they host the New Jersey Devils (7-6-1), who have +125 odds, on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Devils Betting Trends

New Jersey has played 11 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Penguins are 5-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Devils have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

Pittsburgh is 4-3 when playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter (57.1% win percentage).

New Jersey has played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 4-5-1 6.6 3.70 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.70 2.50 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-7 7-3-0 6.6 3.60 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.60 3.40 13 36.1% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

