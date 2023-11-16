The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-6), winners of five games in a row, will host the New Jersey Devils (7-6-1) -- who've lost three straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Devils Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have conceded 37 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Penguins score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (51 total, 3.6 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 14 10 9 19 11 9 61.9% Jake Guentzel 14 6 12 18 7 8 0% Evgeni Malkin 14 8 9 17 13 15 53.6% Erik Karlsson 14 5 10 15 11 5 - Bryan Rust 14 7 6 13 8 8 100%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils allow 3.9 goals per game (54 in total), 26th in the league.

The Devils are ninth in the league in scoring (51 goals, 3.6 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Devils are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Devils Key Players