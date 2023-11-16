Ja'Marr Chase vs. the Ravens' Defense: Week 11 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will face the Baltimore Ravens' defense and Geno Stone in Week 11 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Bengals pass catchers' matchup against the Ravens secondary.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens
|111.5
|12.4
|6
|34
|10.84
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Geno Stone Insights
Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense
- Ja'Marr Chase's 821 receiving yards (91.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 69 receptions on 99 targets with five touchdowns.
- Through the air, Cincinnati is midde-of-the-road this season in passing yards, ranking 19th in the league with 2,042 (226.9 per game).
- When it comes to total offense, the Bengals are 21st in the NFL in points (20.2 per game) and 27th in total yards (301.7 per game).
- Cincinnati has been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 38.8 times contest, which is second in the league.
- In the red zone, the Bengals are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 44 total red-zone pass attempts (62.9% red-zone pass rate).
Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense
- Geno Stone has a team-high six interceptions to go along with 38 tackles and eight passes defended.
- In the air, Baltimore has given up the seventh-lowest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 1,731 (173.1 per game).
- The Ravens are allowing the third-fewest points in the NFL, 15.7 per game.
- Baltimore has allowed over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.
- The Ravens have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Geno Stone
|Rec. Targets
|99
|26
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|69
|8
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.9
|16
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|821
|38
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|91.2
|3.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|436
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|6
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.