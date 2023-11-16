Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Does a wager on Karlsson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Erik Karlsson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

Karlsson has scored a goal in four of 14 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in eight games this year (out of 14), including multiple points six times.

In seven of 14 games this year, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Karlsson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is a 56.1% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 2 15 Points 2 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.