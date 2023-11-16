When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruhwedel stats and insights

Ruhwedel is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Ruhwedel has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 54 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Ruhwedel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 1 0 1 10:58 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:09 Home W 4-0 10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 4-2 10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:59 Away L 6-3 10/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 5-2

Penguins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

