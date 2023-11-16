Can we count on Bryan Rust scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rust stats and insights

In six of 14 games this season, Rust has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Rust has no points on the power play.

Rust's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 54 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rust recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:49 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 19:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:53 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 4 1 3 16:18 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:58 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:57 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 1 1 0 18:11 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:32 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.