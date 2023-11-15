The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) and the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) play at Jersey Mike's Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has no line set.

Rutgers vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rutgers vs Georgetown Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Scarlet Knights were 20-14-0 last year.

Georgetown won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Rutgers vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rutgers 68.4 137.9 61.1 139.2 132.9 Georgetown 69.5 137.9 78.1 139.2 147.3

Additional Rutgers vs Georgetown Insights & Trends

Last year, the Scarlet Knights scored 9.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Hoyas gave up (78.1).

When Rutgers totaled more than 78.1 points last season, it went 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Hoyas scored an average of 69.5 points per game last year, 8.4 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed.

When it scored more than 61.1 points last season, Georgetown went 13-12 against the spread and 7-19 overall.

Rutgers vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rutgers 20-14-0 13-20-1 Georgetown 14-18-0 18-14-0

Rutgers vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rutgers Georgetown 14-6 Home Record 5-12 4-7 Away Record 1-11 13-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-12-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 8-11-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-8-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

