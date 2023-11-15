How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA's eight-game schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Boston Celtics squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Today's NBA Games
The Washington Wizards play host to the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks look to pull off a road win at the Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 2-8
- DAL Record: 8-3
- WAS Stats: 115.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 122.5 Opp. PPG (28th)
- DAL Stats: 122.8 PPG (second in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -5.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -225
- WAS Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 242.5 points
The Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks
The Knicks hit the road the Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and MSG
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 6-4
- NY Record: 5-5
- ATL Stats: 120.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 117.3 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- NY Stats: 108.4 PPG (28th in NBA), 104.3 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -1.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -115
- NY Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 230.5 points
The Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics
The Celtics hope to pick up a road win at the 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN and NBCS-BOS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 8-2
- BOS Record: 8-2
- PHI Stats: 121.2 PPG (third in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
- BOS Stats: 119.6 PPG (fifth in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
The Toronto Raptors take on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks travel to face the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TSN and BSWI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 5-5
- MIL Record: 6-4
- TOR Stats: 108.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 109.2 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- MIL Stats: 115.9 PPG (seventh in NBA), 118.3 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -4.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -175
- TOR Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 226.5 points
The Chicago Bulls host the Orlando Magic
The Magic take to the home court of the Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 4-7
- ORL Record: 5-5
- CHI Stats: 109.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (16th)
- ORL Stats: 109.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 107.9 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -2.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -145
- ORL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 216.5 points
The Phoenix Suns host the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves look to pull of an away win at the Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 4-6
- MIN Record: 8-2
- PHO Stats: 111.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (14th)
- MIN Stats: 111.9 PPG (17th in NBA), 102.9 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -5.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -225
- MIN Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 227.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers play the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers look to pull of an away win at the Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSOH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 3-7
- CLE Record: 4-6
- POR Stats: 105.7 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (13th)
- CLE Stats: 110.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -9.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -450
- POR Odds to Win: +340
- Total: 221.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Sacramento Kings
The Kings go on the road to face the Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 6-5
- SAC Record: 5-4
- LAL Stats: 113.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 115.1 Opp. PPG (19th)
- SAC Stats: 113.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)
