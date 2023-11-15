The Sacramento Kings (5-4) take a three-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5), who have won three straight as well. The Lakers are underdogs by only 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Lakers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Lakers 115 - Kings 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Lakers

  • Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.2)
  • Pick OU: Under (232.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 227.4
  • The Kings' .556 ATS win percentage (5-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .364 mark (4-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
  • When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Sacramento (3-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than Los Angeles (2-2) does as the underdog (50%).
  • When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Los Angeles and its opponents aren't as successful (45.5% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (55.6%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 4-3, a better mark than the Lakers have put up (1-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

  • Offensively, the Kings are scoring 113.4 points per game (13th-ranked in league). They are giving up 114.4 points per contest at the other end of the court (18th-ranked).
  • Sacramento is grabbing 44.1 boards per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43 rebounds per contest (13th-ranked).
  • This season, the Kings rank ninth in the league in assists, dishing out 26.8 per game.
  • Sacramento is 10th in the NBA with 13.2 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 15th with 14.2 forced turnovers per game.
  • The Kings rank fifth-best in the NBA with 14.2 treys per game. Conversely, they rank fifth-worst in the league with a 33.6% three-point percentage.

Lakers Performance Insights

  • At 113.1 points scored per game and 115.1 points conceded, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA on offense and 19th on defense.
  • At 43.6 rebounds per game and 45.7 rebounds conceded, Los Angeles is 19th and 21st in the league, respectively.
  • The Lakers are 13th in the NBA in assists (25.4 per game) in 2023-24.
  • In terms of turnovers, Los Angeles is 13th in the NBA in committing them (13.6 per game). It is 21st in forcing them (13.2 per game).
  • Beyond the arc, the Lakers are third-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10). They are ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34%.

