Caris LeVert and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

LeVert, in his last game (November 13 loss against the Kings), produced 21 points.

Now let's examine LeVert's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-102)

Over 18.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Trail Blazers conceded 117.4 points per game last season, 23rd in the NBA.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds per game last season, 14th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers gave up 27.0 per game last year, ranking them last in the league.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league.

Caris LeVert vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 31 4 4 3 0 0 0

