The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at WVU Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia put together a 17-15-0 ATS record last year.

West Virginia's .531 ATS win percentage (17-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Jacksonville State's .500 mark (13-13-0 ATS Record).

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 76 145.9 70.9 141.2 142.8 Jacksonville State 69.9 145.9 70.3 141.2 137.7

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mountaineers recorded 76 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 70.3 the Gamecocks allowed.

When West Virginia totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 16-7 against the spread and 18-7 overall.

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 17-15-0 19-13-0 Jacksonville State 13-13-0 13-13-0

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

West Virginia Jacksonville State 13-4 Home Record 9-5 3-8 Away Record 3-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.6 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

