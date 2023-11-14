The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State matchup.

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-9.5) 138.5 -500 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends (2022-23)

West Virginia won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Mountaineers games.

Jacksonville State covered 13 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 13 of the Gamecocks' games last year went over the point total.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 West Virginia is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (221st).

West Virginia has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.