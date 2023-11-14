The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

West Virginia had a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 117th.

Last year, the Mountaineers scored 76.0 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 70.3 the Gamecocks allowed.

West Virginia had an 18-7 record last season when putting up more than 70.3 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison

West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 71.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Mountaineers gave up 5.4 fewer points per game (69.2) than in away games (74.6).

West Virginia averaged 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.9 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

