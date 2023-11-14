Should you wager on Vinnie Hinostroza to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 26 games last season, Hinostroza scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Hinostroza produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 5.3% shooting percentage, taking 0.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 31st in league play in goals against.

The Blue Jackets did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

