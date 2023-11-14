Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Crosby against the Blue Jackets, we have plenty of info to help.

Sidney Crosby vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby's plus-minus this season, in 18:53 per game on the ice, is +5.

Crosby has scored a goal in six of 13 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Crosby has a point in 12 of 13 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 13 games this year, Crosby has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Crosby has an implied probability of 71.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Crosby going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 4 15 Points 10 7 Goals 4 8 Assists 6

