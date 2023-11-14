Reilly Smith and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Smith in that upcoming Penguins-Blue Jackets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Reilly Smith vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Smith has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 15:56 on the ice per game.

In Smith's 13 games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Smith has a point in seven of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 13 games this year, Smith has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Smith Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 2 12 Points 1 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

