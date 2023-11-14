Will Radim Zohorna find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

Zohorna has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Zohorna has zero points on the power play.

He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

