The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6, on a four-game winning streak) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4, losers of five straight). The matchup on Tuesday, November 14 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-165) Blue Jackets (+140) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been a moneyline favorite nine times this season, and have gone 4-5 in those games.

Pittsburgh is 3-3 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Penguins have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

In six games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 46 (16th) Goals 41 (24th) 34 (5th) Goals Allowed 52 (26th) 7 (22nd) Power Play Goals 6 (26th) 7 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (2nd)

Penguins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Pittsburgh has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Four of Pittsburgh's last 10 contests went over.

The average amount of goals in the Penguins' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.

During their past 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Penguins are ranked 16th in the league with 46 goals this season, an average of 3.5 per contest.

The Penguins are ranked fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 34 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +12 this season.

