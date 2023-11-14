The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4), who have dropped five straight, on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.

In the past 10 contests for the Penguins, their offense has totaled 35 goals while their defense has conceded 26 (they have a 5-5-0 record in those games). In 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with five goals (16.7% conversion rate).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we project to win Tuesday's game.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-165)

Penguins (-165) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have finished 1-0-1 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 7-6.

Pittsburgh is 1-1-0 (two points) in its two games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Penguins recorded just one goal, they lost.

Pittsburgh finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Penguins have scored three or more goals in eight games (6-2-0, 12 points).

In the one game when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 4-6-0 (eight points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents three times, winning each game (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.73 25th 6th 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.47 24th 1st 34.8 Shots 30.4 17th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.1 27th 19th 18.42% Power Play % 13.04% 27th 11th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 89.13% 3rd

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

