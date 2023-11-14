On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Noel Acciari going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Acciari stats and insights

  • Acciari is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • Acciari has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Acciari recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:37 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:23 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:21 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:56 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:04 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:21 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:05 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:28 Away L 4-2
10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:35 Away L 6-3

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

