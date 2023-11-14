Will Noel Acciari Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 14?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Noel Acciari going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Acciari stats and insights
- Acciari is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- Acciari has zero points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Acciari recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:56
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:28
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Away
|L 6-3
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
