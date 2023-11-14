Will Kris Letang Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 14?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Kris Letang going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Letang stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Letang scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- Letang has no points on the power play.
- Letang's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Letang recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:06
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|25:56
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|26:28
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|23:02
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:51
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|26:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|26:26
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:52
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|21:43
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:35
|Away
|L 6-3
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
