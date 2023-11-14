Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Looking to wager on Guentzel's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake Guentzel vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +185)

1.5 points (Over odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Guentzel has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 19:41 on the ice per game.

In four of 13 games this season, Guentzel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Guentzel has a point in 10 of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Guentzel has an assist in eight of 13 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Guentzel's implied probability to go over his point total is 35.1% based on the odds.

Guentzel has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 4 16 Points 4 5 Goals 2 11 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.