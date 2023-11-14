The Miami Heat (6-4) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) on November 14, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (47.7%).

Charlotte has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Heat are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank fourth.

The Hornets' 116.1 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 110.3 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 110.3 points, Charlotte is 3-4.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets put up 113 points per game at home, 5.6 fewer points than on the road (118.6). On defense they concede 121.5 per game, 2.9 fewer points than away (124.4).

Charlotte is allowing fewer points at home (121.5 per game) than away (124.4).

At home the Hornets are collecting 26 assists per game, 0.8 more than on the road (25.2).

