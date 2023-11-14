Gordon Hayward's Charlotte Hornets take on the Miami Heat at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 129-107 loss to the Knicks (his previous action) Hayward posted six points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hayward's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-110)

Over 17.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-102)

Over 4.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+138)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the NBA last year, allowing 109.8 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the league last year, allowing 41.9 per game.

The Heat gave up 25.6 assists per game last year (14th in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the league last season, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 30 21 3 2 1 0 1 1/29/2023 26 20 5 2 3 0 0

