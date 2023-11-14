The Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin among them, play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. There are prop bets for Malkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Malkin has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 18:05 on the ice per game.

In seven of 13 games this year, Malkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Malkin has a point in nine games this season (out of 13), including multiple points five times.

Malkin has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Malkin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Malkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 4 16 Points 4 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 4

