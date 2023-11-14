Will Evgeni Malkin Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 14?
Should you wager on Evgeni Malkin to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Malkin stats and insights
- Malkin has scored in seven of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Malkin has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
- He has a 20.5% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Malkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|17:07
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|21:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:20
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|17:27
|Away
|L 6-3
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
