Player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Evan Mobley and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden 1 Center on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Mobley's 19 points per game are 3.5 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 11.7 boards per game, 2.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Mobley's assist average -- 2.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's over/under (2.5).

Get Mobley gear at Fanatics!

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 35 points Donovan Mitchell has scored per game this season is 6.5 more than his prop total set for Monday (28.5).

He has averaged 2.0 more rebounds per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is equal to Monday's assist over/under.

Mitchell's four made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Monday's over/under for Max Strus is 11.5. That's 7.2 less than his season average.

He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Strus averages four assists, 1.5 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 4.3 three-pointers per game, 1.8 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -125)

The 18.5 points prop total set for Sabonis on Monday is 0.8 more than his season scoring average (17.7).

He has pulled down 15 rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game this season, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Keegan Murray is putting up 16 points per game this season, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 2.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.

His 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.