The Sacramento Kings (4-4) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) after winning three straight home games. The Cavaliers are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -2.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Cleveland's matchups this year have an average point total of 221.6, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Cavaliers have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Cleveland has been the favorite in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -140.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 5 55.6% 109.7 220.8 111.9 225.7 221.4 Kings 4 50% 111.1 220.8 113.8 225.7 228.3

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered one time in four games when playing at home, and it has covered two times in five games when playing on the road.

The 109.7 points per game the Cavaliers put up are just 4.1 fewer points than the Kings give up (113.8).

Cleveland is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when scoring more than 113.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs. Kings Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 3-6 0-2 5-4 Kings 4-4 1-0 4-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs. Kings Point Insights

Cavaliers Kings 109.7 Points Scored (PG) 111.1 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 2-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 3-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 3-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 3-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.