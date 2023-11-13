Caris LeVert and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face off versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 118-110 win over the Warriors, LeVert totaled 22 points and four steals.

With prop bets available for LeVert, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (+100)

Over 13.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Looking to bet on one or more of LeVert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings conceded 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

Allowing 42.2 rebounds per game last season, the Kings were ninth in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Kings were 28th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 26.7 per game.

The Kings were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Caris LeVert vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 37 22 6 6 2 0 0 11/9/2022 38 21 10 6 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.