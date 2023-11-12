Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in West Virginia
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fans watching from West Virginia will have their eyes on the West Virginia Mountaineers versus the Oklahoma Sooners, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 11 college football schedule.
College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week
Georgia Southern Eagles at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1.5)
West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-11.5)
