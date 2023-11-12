Steelers vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Green Bay Packers (3-5) go on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Steelers and Packers can be found below before they play on Sunday.
Steelers vs. Packers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Steelers
|3
|39
|-175
|+145
Steelers vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats
Pittsburgh Steelers
- The average total in Pittsburgh's contests this year is 40.7, 1.7 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Steelers have covered the spread five times in eight games with a set spread.
- The Steelers have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they split the two games.
- Pittsburgh has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.
Green Bay Packers
- The Packers have played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 39 points.
- Green Bay's outings this season have a 42-point average over/under, three more points than this game's total.
- The Packers have covered the spread in a matchup four times this year (4-4-0).
- This season, the Packers have been the underdog five times and won two of those games.
- Green Bay has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +145 odds on them winning this game.
Steelers vs. Packers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Steelers
|16.6
|30
|20.4
|12
|40.7
|3
|8
|Packers
|20
|22
|19.9
|8
|42
|3
|8
Steelers vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends
Steelers
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.
- Pittsburgh's past three games have not hit the over.
- The Steelers have a -30-point scoring differential on the season (-3.8 per game). The Packers have outscored opponents by only one point (0.1 per game).
Packers
- Green Bay has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.
- In their past three games, the Packers have not hit the over once.
- The Steelers have a -30-point scoring differential on the season (-3.8 per game). The Packers have outscored opponents by just one point (0.1 per game).
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.7
|39.3
|43
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.9
|21.2
|23
|ATS Record
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-7-0
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-2
|2-2
|2-0
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42
|41.4
|42.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.1
|21.8
|22.5
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
