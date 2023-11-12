A victory by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Green Bay Packers is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET (at Acrisure Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Steelers rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (16.6 points per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking 13th with 20.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the Packers rank 24th in the NFL (300 total yards per game) and 11th on defense (320.1 total yards allowed per contest).

Steelers vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Steelers (-3) Toss Up (39) Steelers 23, Packers 15

Steelers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Pittsburgh is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

The Steelers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Games featuring Pittsburgh have hit the over just once this season.

The point total average for Steelers games this season is 40.7, 1.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Packers have a 40.8% chance to win.

Green Bay is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Packers have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

In 2023, three Green Bay games have gone over the point total.

This season, Packers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42, which is three points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Steelers vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 16.6 20.4 16 19.6 17.7 21.7 Green Bay 20 19.9 17 19.5 23 20.3

