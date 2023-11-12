The Green Bay Packers (3-5) will look to upset the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 38.5 points has been set for the contest.

Planning to catch this week's game between the Steelers and the Packers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting insight you need in the article below.

Steelers vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Steelers have led one time, have been losing five times, and have been knotted up two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 1.8 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.6 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Packers have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In eight games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored three times, and tied two times in eight games this year.

3rd Quarter

In eight games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.5 points in the third quarter (13th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Packers have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Steelers have won that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in five games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Packers have won the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Steelers vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Steelers have led one time and have been losing seven times.

The Packers have led three times (2-1 in those games) and have trailed five times (1-4) at the end of the first half.

2nd Half

In eight games this year, the Steelers have lost the second half five times and outscored their opponent three times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.6 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second half.

Through eight games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (2-3 record in those games), lost two times (0-2), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

