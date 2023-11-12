Should you bet on Sam Howell scoring a touchdown in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Howell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Howell has 157 yards on 29 carries (17.4 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Howell has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Sam Howell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 31 202 1 1 2 11 1 Week 2 @Broncos 27 39 299 2 0 2 13 0 Week 3 Bills 19 29 170 0 4 1 18 0 Week 4 @Eagles 29 41 290 1 0 6 40 0 Week 5 Bears 37 51 388 2 1 4 19 0 Week 6 @Falcons 14 23 151 3 0 4 3 0 Week 7 @Giants 22 42 249 0 1 2 15 0 Week 8 Eagles 39 52 397 4 1 3 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 29 45 325 1 1 5 27 0

Rep Sam Howell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.