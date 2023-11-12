When Najee Harris hits the gridiron for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 10 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Najee Harris score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 100 times for 382 yards (47.8 per game), with two touchdowns.

Harris has also caught 15 passes for 101 yards (12.6 per game) this season.

Harris has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Najee Harris Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 6 31 0 2 2 0 Week 2 Browns 10 43 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Raiders 19 65 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 14 71 0 1 32 0 Week 5 Ravens 14 37 0 1 3 0 Week 7 @Rams 14 53 1 3 15 0 Week 8 Jaguars 7 13 0 5 42 0 Week 9 Titans 16 69 1 2 7 0

