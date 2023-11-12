Which side has the advantage under center when Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) play Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Acrisure Stadium on November 12? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, keep reading.

Steelers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Kenny Pickett vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Kenny Pickett 2023 Stats Jordan Love 8 Games Played 8 61.3% Completion % 59.6% 1,490 (186.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,720 (215) 6 Touchdowns 12 4 Interceptions 8 21 (2.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 171 (21.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Kenny Pickett Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 205.5 yards

: Over/Under 205.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

This year, the Packers' defense has been getting it done, as it ranks eighth in the league with 19.9 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks eighth with 2,561 total yards allowed (320.1 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay's D has been firing on all cylinders, with 1,569 passing yards allowed this season (sixth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Packers have given up 992 rushing yards this season, ranking 18th in the league. When it comes to rushing TDs allowed, they are 16th in the NFL with seven.

On defense, Green Bay ranks 15th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (38.8%) and ninth in red-zone efficiency allowed (46.2%).

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 214.5 yards

: Over/Under 214.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Steelers Defensive Stats

