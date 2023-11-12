Kenny Pickett Week 10 Preview vs. the Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 196.1 per game.
Pickett has passed for 1,490 yards (186.3 per game) this season while completing 61.3% of his passes, with six TD passes and four picks. With his legs, Pickett has 21 rushing yards (plus one TD) on 26 totes, compiling 2.6 rushing yards per game.
Pickett vs. the Packers
- Pickett vs the Packers (since 2021): No games
- Green Bay hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to record 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.
- The Packers have allowed one or more passing TDs to seven opposing quarterbacks this season.
- One opposing quarterback have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Green Bay in 2023.
- The Packers have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by any opposing quarterbacks this season.
- The 196.1 passing yards the Packers allow per contest makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.
- The Packers' defense is ranked third in the NFL with eight passing TDs conceded so far this year.
Kenny Pickett Passing Props vs. the Packers
- Passing Yards: 205.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+195)
Pickett Passing Insights
- Pickett has surpassed his passing yards prop total in five of eight opportunities this season.
- The Steelers, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.5% of the time while running 42.5%.
- Pickett is No. 26 in the league averaging 6.5 yards per attempt (1,490 total yards passing).
- In five of eight games this year, Pickett completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.
- He has 63.6% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).
- Pickett has passed 25 times out of his 230 total attempts while in the red zone (59.5% of his team's red zone plays).
Pickett's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Titans
|11/2/2023
|Week 9
|19-for-30 / 160 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|10/29/2023
|Week 8
|10-for-16 / 73 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|17-for-25 / 230 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|8 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Ravens
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|18-for-32 / 224 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|6 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|15-for-23 / 114 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
